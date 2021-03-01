DMK Signs Seat-sharing Pact With Two Parties, Engages Two Other Allies

Announcing that three seats have been finalised for his party, at the end of two-day deliberation which concluded on Monday, IUML national president M Kader Mohideen said his party had sought five seats.
#BREAKING | DMK allots 3 seats for its alliance party Indian Union Muslim League for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls. #DMK#IUML#Elections2021#TNElections2021@iumlofficial@arivalayam#TamilNaduAssemblyelections#TamilNadupic.twitter.com/B6r4AY16sA— DT Next (@dt_next) March 1, 2021
#TNElections2021 | “#MMK will contest in two seats in DMK alliance. Symbol issue will be finalised in a day or two and announced by DMK president MK Stalin,” professor MH Jawahirullah said after signing the seat sharing agreement with #DMK.@jawahirullah_MH#TamilNadupic.twitter.com/1ifTDXufst— DT Next (@dt_next) March 1, 2021
Conversations