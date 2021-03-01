DMK Signs Seat-sharing Pact With Two Parties, Engages Two Other Allies

Chennai :

The opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu signed seat-sharing pact with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) for the April 6 assembly election, apportioning them three and two seats, respectively, on Monday and engaged two other allies.

#TNElections2021 | “#MMK will contest in two seats in DMK alliance. Symbol issue will be finalised in a day or two and announced by DMK president MK Stalin,” professor MH Jawahirullah said after signing the seat sharing agreement with #DMK.@jawahirullah_MH#TamilNadupic.twitter.com/1ifTDXufst — DT Next (@dt_next) March 1, 2021

The DMK is close to clinching the deal with Vaiko''s Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and talks are on with Thol Thirumavalavan-led VCK party.





VCK leader said his party had conveyed its desired number of seats to the DMK leaders during the seat-sharing talks.













The parleys are likely to continue tomorrow.





MDMK deputy general secretary Mallai C Sathya, who led a four-member team for the talks with the DMK leaders at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters, here said "our party leader (Vaiko) and DMK president (M K Stalin) will finalise the deal hopefully tomorrow."





Announcing that three seats have been finalised for his party, at the end of two-day deliberation which concluded on Monday, IUML national president M Kader Mohideen said his party had sought five seats.





"We agreed and signed the deal for three seats after the DMK said they are not in a position to allocate more seats as many allies have to be accommodated," Mohideen told reporters.





After inking the pact, MMK leader M H Jawhirullah said his party has been given two seats.