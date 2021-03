SC to hear plea against TN law granting 69pc quota for SC, ST

New Delhi :

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari on Friday took note of submissions that a similar plea against the Tamil Nadu quota law has been pending before the apex court since 2012, and ordered tagging of the fresh plea filed by one Dinesh B this year with the earlier one.





“It is brought to our notice that the validity of Tamil Nadu Reservation Act, 1993 is assailed in Writ Petition... of 2012 and is pending before this Court. In that case, we deem it appropriate to direct the Registry to place this writ petition along with Writ Petition... of 2012 before appropriate Bench on 5th March, 2021 for consideration of interim relief and for other appropriate orders, as pressed in this writ petition,” the court said.





The bench also said that the application of National Union of Backward Classes, SCs, STs and Minorities, seeking to be made a party in the pending proceedings would also be taken up by it on March 5. This organisation, in its plea filed through its secretary general S Geetha, supports the state law and wants to be heard in the case filed against the quota law.Dinesh B, who was represented by senior advocate Dushyant Dave, has filed the plea this year assailing the Tamil Nadu Backward classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act 1993 on the ground that it violates apex court’s Mandal judgement of 1992 in which the ceiling of 50 per cent on quota was fixed.