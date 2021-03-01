Temp in interior dists likely to rise by 2-3 degrees C

Chennai :

“Maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 2-3 degrees Celsius at isolated places over Madurai, Tiruchy, Karur, Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur and Vellore districts of interior Tamil Nadu. The maximum temperature in Chennai is expected to be at 34 degrees C,” said N Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.





These districts can expect this increase in temperature to continue for the next 48 hours, the official added. On Sunday, Salem recorded maximum temperature of 38 degrees C, followed by Karur and Madurai with maximum temperatures of 37 degrees C and 36.6 degrees C respectively.





“Over the next few days, we can expect fairly hot daytime conditions in the State. As we are still close to spring conditions, night time conditions are likely to be colder. Due to this, we will continue to see fog in the wee hours due to radiation fog and poor surface winds,” said weatherblogger K Srikanth, who runs the page ChennaiRains.





These temperatures are expected to ease after 48 hours, but bloggers added that as summer approaches, locals can expect similar conditions henceforth.