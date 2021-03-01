Educational institutions in State directed to use Tamil for all communications

Chennai :

As per the Tamil Nadu Official Language Act, 1956, Tamil should be used in bills, circulars, government orders, official letters, notifications among other official records. However, one more language — such as English (sic) — could be used as an option but only in important official files and documents so that it would be convenient for those persons who do not know Tamil.





However, officials received several petitions from various quarters that English was being used extensively, especially in colleges and universities and some schools.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that the authorities concerned were asked through official communication to instruct all colleges and universities to use Tamil as the main language for communication as per the Act.





“The order to use Tamil for communication comes with immediate effect. There would be a separate panel to monitor all higher educational institutions to find out whether the majority of circulars and notifications are communicated in Tamil,” the official said.





Acknowledging that it was necessary to use English to communicate to outstation students or faculties, the official said the institutions were instructed to issue a separate copy in Tamil so that everyone would know about the communication.





“All have been advised that Tamil should be used in most cases. If certain confidential letters or documents have to be released only in English, the respective college head should seek permission from the authorities concerned in the department without fail,” the official added.





The direction to ensure the usage of Tamil would also be applicable to the School Education Department, the official said, adding that a separate circular would be issued to the department, under which the private schools, too, would be instructed to use Tamil in its communications.





However, he added, the authorities would not insist similar strict condition on using Tamil in the institutions’ website, which is mostly in English.