4-strong gang lifts ATM off from kiosk in Tirupur

Coimbatore :

The incident captured on the CCTV shows masked robbers dismantling the Bank of Baroda ATM inside the kiosk at Koolipalayam Four Road Junction on Tirupur-Uthukuli Road by tying a rope with its other end fixed to their car.





After uprooting the ATM by tugging it out, the robbers then loaded it on to their vehicle and escaped.





Though the ATM does not have security, it is located in a secured compound premise of a building along with its bank facing the busy road side.





Public, who came to withdraw cash early in the morning, were shocked to find the glass doors thrown apart and the ATM missing inside the kiosk. On receiving information, a police team from Uthukuli station led by ADSP Jayachandran rushed to the spot and held inquiries. Forensic experts and sniffer dogs were pressed into service.





Police examined the images recorded in the CCTV’s fixed in front of the ATM showing the daring theft incident.





Police suspect the involvement of an interstate gang of thieves as a similar theft of a nationalised ATM was reported in Telangana.





Three special teams have been formed to nab the burglars. Meanwhile, police traced the car used in the attempt abandoned near Vijayamangalam near Perundurai in Erode district. Police officials claimed that though they have come across incidents of ATM break-ins, this is a rarest of occurrence, where robbers have stolen the entire machine.





Bank officials have informed police that the ATM was filled with Rs 15 lakh on February 19 and the machine could be left with an amount of around Rs 1 lakh in cash. Tension prevailed for a while as customers gathered at the bank on Sunday morning to ascertain whether their pledged jewels and deposits are safe. Further investigations are on.