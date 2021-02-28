Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till March 31 with no new relaxations

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday extended lockdown till March 31 in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state. According to the SOP it has been stated that the district administration shall take all necessary measures to promote Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and ensure wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing. Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years are advised to take necessary precautions.





Moreover the SOP states that the containment zones will be demarcated by the district authorities taking into consideration the guidelines prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).





