Amit Shah urges TN to vote for double engine growth

Chennai :

Addressing an election rally at Viluppuram, he appealed to the people to vote for AIADMK, BJP and other NDA allies so that the state continues its march on the path of development.





Slamming the DMK and the Congress, Shah urged the people to reject the parties which are corrupt, believe in dynasty politics and follow divide and rule policy.





"On one hand you have the BJP, AIADMK and their allies who want welfare of the poor and want to keep the economy on rails, while on the other, you have the Congress and DMK who are concerned only about their families, and are neck deep in corruption and do politics of divide and rule," Shah said at his first election rally in Tamil Nadu after the announcement of the Assembly poll schedule.





Shah alleged that Congress President Sonia Gandhi is concerned only about making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister while DMK leader Stalin wants to see his son Udhayanidihi as the Chief Minister. They are not bothered about India and Tamil Nadu, he said.





"In Tamil Nadu you have 2G, 3G and 4G. 2G means Maran's two generations, 3G means Karunanidhi's three generations and 4G means Gandhi family's four generations," he said.





Shah also ridiculed Stalin for talking about corruption and reminded him that his own family members were involved in the 2G scam. He said when the Congress did scams of Rs 12 lakh crore, DMK was part of the Congress-led government at the Centre.





Shah said when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, he declared that the BJP government is the government of poor, backward classes, Dalits and tribals. He listed out the achievements of the Centre in six-and-a-half years, claiming that by 2022, there will be nobody in the country who will not have a pucca house. He also said that what Congress could not do in 70 years, the BJP did in seven years.





He also mentioned about gas cylinders given to 13 crore women, electrification of all villages and every household, construction of toilets in every house, and Rs 5 lakh health insurance. He said in 2022, when India will celebrate 75 years of Independence, every household in the country will get piped drinking water supply.





The BJP leader said that Modi's works remind him of MGR who was the first to speak about the welfare of poor and launch schemes for them. He said late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalitha carried forward his work while Modi implemented the welfare schemes across the country.





He claimed that the NDA had made the country secure, saying that no one can dare to cast an evil eye on the country now. Pakistan dared it in Uri and Pulwama, but Modi ordered the army to teach it a befitting lesson, he said.





Shah also congratulated Tamil Nadu for effectively handling the Covid situation, and for being number one in the country in good governance and water management.





The Home Minister also said that Tamil Nadu's daughter and the country's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the best budget.





Shah pointed out that in the Union Budget for 2021-22, Rs 1 lakh crore was given for the development of roads in Tamil Nadu, Rs 63,000 crore for the second phase of Chennai Metro and Rs 35,000 crore for other works.