Stalin files application to contest from Kolathur constituency

DMK president MK Stalin will contest from Kolathur constituency for the third time in a row. Stalin on Sunday formally filed his application to contest from Kolathur.
Chennai: Accompanied by general secretary Duraimurugan and principal secretary K N Nehru, the DMK president submitted his application to the election committee comprising party organising secretary RS Bharathi at Anna Arivalayam this morning. Elected from Kolathur in 2011 and 2016, Stalin hopes for hattrick victory in the April 6 election, which would be his first as CM candidate of the DMK. The principal opposition party will interview applicants from March 2 to 6.
