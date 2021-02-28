Governor Banwarilal Purohit gives consent to Vanniyar reservation bill

Chennai :

The internal quota would be carved out from the MBC category by the term MBC-V (V stands for Vanniyar) category.





The Act will be called the Tamil Nadu Special Reservation of seats in Educational Institutions including Private Educational Institutions and of appointment or posts in the services under the State with the reservation for Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities Act, 2021.





The Bill to provide reservation for Vanniyar community and DNCs was passed in the assembly hours before Election Commission of India (ECI) announced election date for assembly election in Tamil Nadu, on Friday, and immediately the Bill was sent to Governor for his consent. Governor too provided his consent immediately following which the Act was published in gazette.



Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit gives assent to Vanniyar reservation Bill after it was passed in the state Assembly.#TamilNadu#BanwarilalPurohit#VanniyarReservation#TNAssemblypic.twitter.com/jtcRgeikhf — DT Next (@dt_next) February 28, 2021

According to the gazette, the Act extends to the whole of Tamil Nadu and came into force immediately.









After the Bill was passed, DMK President M K Stalin claimed that though the Bill was passed by AIADMK government it will be implemented by DMK but contrary to his claims the Act came into force immediately.





The current percentage allotted to the communities are subject to change after six months as the state government will have the caste-based census results ready by then, and reservation would be provided accordingly.