With remote control remark, Rahul warns Modi, EPS

Madurai :

The government in Tamil Nadu is submissive to the BJP-led Centre and Modi thinks he could control the voice of Tamil Nadu. Now, the remote control is in Modi’s hand and he brings Tamil Nadu CM under his control. However, the people are prepared to take off batteries from the remote control and throw it out. Further, Rahul said, “I’ve no fear talking about the Prime Minister. He can’t scare me and any idea of him scaring me is ridiculous. Modi can’t control me since I’m not corrupt. Since I’m not corrupt, I can stand against Modi and tell truth. I fall asleep at night in 30 seconds; because I’m not scared of Modi and how long does it take for the TN Chief Minister to sleep? EPS can’t sleep at night because he’s not honest and stand up against Modi.”





‘EVMs open to manipulation’





Further responding, Gandhi said even developed countries refused to use EVMs because such ones are open to manipulation. The biggest issue with EVMs is that the Election Commission is not giving access to the type we (politicians) would like to study those machines. It would be comfortable with the EVMs if it could be made accessible to political parties to check and ensure transparency.





Gandhi then on his road show campaigned at Cruz Fernandez statue area and later interacted with salt workers at Kovankadu in Thoothukudi.





‘Strengthen anti-defection law to disqualify jumping jacks’





Further interacting, Gandhi said anti-defection law could be strengthened to disqualify MLAs moving to other party against the mandate, he said firstly parliament should be active and functional. To enforce this idea, institutional structure should exist, but it’s not so. Now, institutions could not be relied on to protect our democracy anymore and people of the country could only be relied on. He felt the need of judiciary and the media that’s not penetrated by the BJP and RSS to raise this issue. Those (people) questioning and challenging the BJP and RSS are being threatened and pushed around.





‘Modi scared of China’





Earlier, Rahul Ganchi interacting with advocates at VO Chidambaram College said Prime Minister Modi is scared of China. China occupied certain strategic areas in our country and first tested their idea in Dokhlam to see how India would react and they noticed India did not react.





China then carried out its idea again in Ladakh and in Arunachal Pradesh. But the first reaction of the Prime Minister to the Chinese incursions to our territory was that nobody came into India. It was indicative of the fact that the Prime Minister was scared of China. Taking a dig at Modi further, he said the Chinese knew that the Prime Minister could not stand up to them. “Mark my words, our land in Despang, the most important land, is not going to come back under this government. The Prime Minister will not get our land back. India is going to lose that territory,” Rahul Gandhi pointed out.