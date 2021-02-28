IJK snapping ties is loss to them, not for DMK: Nehru

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporterson the sidelines of party district unit meeting, Nehru said, each party cadre is bound to obey the instruction of the party president MK Stalin and the party would certainly come successful in at least 40 out of 41 seats in the central region. At same time, DMK will secure all the nine Assembly segments of Tiruchy district, he said.





Stating that over 7000 cadres have submitted application for the 234 seats so far, Nehru said the decision of the party president is final and those who could not fetch seat would work for the party colleagues for the victory as DMK winning in the segment is the only aim for each cadre





He also said that the DMK was not in power for the past 10 years and the people have realised the absence of the party in the government and started thinking that only DMK can give clean governance.





Answering to a query on the IJK’s snapping ties with DMK, Nehru termed that it a loss for IJK and not for DMK. Charging that the recent announcement of the Chief Minister would not be possible as there are more practical difficulties in it on releasing the government orders. At the same time, Nehru charged that the recent crop loan waiver was beneficial only to the AIADMK cadre and not the farmers.