DMK candidates interview to be held from March 2-6

Chennai :

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Saturday announced that party president M K Stalin would ascertain the victory prospects and field reality of the party in each constituency through the interview during the said dates. Going by the announcement, applicants from Kanyakumari east and west, Thoothukudi north and south, Tirunelveli east and central, Tenkasi north and south and Ramanathapuram constituencies would be interviewed in the forenoon session on March 2. Interviews for Virudhu Nagar north and south, Sivagangai, Theni north and south and Dindigul east and west would be held post-noon the same day. MLA aspirants from Madurai, Niligiri and Erode would be screened in the first half of the day, while the rest of the day would be reserved for Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Krishnagiri districts. Applicants from Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Salem and Pudukottai would be filtered in the forenoon session of March 4. Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Trichy, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam party districts would be engaged in the post noon session the same afternoon.





The penultimate day would be reserved for Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore and Kancheepuram districts. Chennai region and Puducherry would be dealt with on March 6. The party high command has strictly advised the applicants against bringing their supporters.