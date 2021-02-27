TN records 486 new COVID-19 cases, 5 fatalities

Chennai :

Recoveries marginally outnumbered the new infections with 491 people being discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,34,534, leaving 4,036 active cases.





Chennai accounted for the maximum infections with 187, taking the total to 2,35,350 till date. The metropolis also accounted for a little over one-third of the COVID-19 fatalities at 4,152 deaths.





All the deaths reported today were those of people ailing from pre-existing comorbidities or chronic illness.





A total of 52,628 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the total specimens examined to 1,74,28,757 so far.





As many as 24 districts reported fresh infections in single digits while 32 districts reported ''zero'' fatalities. Dharmapuri and Kallakurichi recorded ''nil'' new infections, while active cases were at 16 and 4, respectively.