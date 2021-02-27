Bus strike called off in Chennai after talks with Commissionerate of Labour

The transport employees' Unions on Saturday announced that the ongoing bus strike has been called off. The decision was taken after the tripartite talks at the Commissionerate of Labour.

Representative Image

Chennai : Nine transport unions including LPF, CITU and INTUC announced the strike from Thursday after an amicable decision could not be taken at the wage revision meetings. Unions also refused to accept the interim relief. In a joint statement to the commissioner of labour, the leaders of the unions said that the transport corporations should implement the decisions taken at the meeting. They also requested the Commissionerate to ensure salary to the employees on the days when the protest was conducted. It is expected that the usual number of buses would be operated from Saturday night.