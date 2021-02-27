Stalin hits back at Modi citing Gujarat violence

Chennai :

“Who speaks about violence? The country has still not forgotten the 2002 Gujarat riots. Just because he (Modi) moved to Delhi, sins cannot be wiped off,” Stalin said in an election rally at Villupuram district on Friday.





Condemning Modi’s charges that DMK in power had unleashed violence through anti-social elements in every district, the opposition leader asked, “based on what proof and figures that he had said that women in Tamil Nadu were affected when DMK was ruling the state.”





Pointing out that the farmers in Delhi were continuing their protests for the past 90 days, the DMK leader said, “Modi came here and spoke as if he was the saviour of the farmers in the country.”





Alleging that the three farm laws had pushed the farmers’ to suffering, he said, “who is responsible for the farmer’s death during the protest.”





“Who had brought citizenship amendment act and made the people lose peace of mind,” he said adding “therefore, BJP does not have locus standi to speak about DMK.”





Stalin also alleged that the one should enquire with the intelligence wing about the background of the persons, who had recently joined BJP in Puducherry.





“BJP, which came to grab the AIADMK votes, do not have any rights to talk about DMK,” he said and added, “Persons in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, having criminal background, are joining the BJP.”