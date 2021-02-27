Over 4.5 lakh lorries off roads across state protesting fuel price increase

Coimbatore :

Apart from Tamil Nadu, lorries in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Puducherry were also not operated as part of the one-day token protest from 6 am to 6 pm against the increasing fuel prices.





More than 30 lakh lorries were not operated in these six states, while about 50,000 lorries took part in the protest from Salem district alone.





Lorry owners in Tamil Nadu have incurred a loss of Rs 200 crore. Due to the strike, huge loads of turmeric, sugarcane, sago and textile products bound to northern states have stagnated in Tamil Nadu. Similarly pulses and onion loads did not arrive from other parts of the country.





C Dhanraj, secretary of State Lorry Owners Federation, said that diesel prices are higher in Tamil Nadu than in 18 other states across India. “The state and Centre should reduce tax on fuel to bring its prices down. Also tolls operating beyond the contract period should be removed as it results in additional financial burden for lorry owners,” he said.





‘Scrap Fastag system’





This besides, the lorry owners’ association also sought to scrap the Fastag system in toll gates and accept cash payments. The lorry owners have decided to go on an indefinite strike from March 15 condemning the fuel price hike. They reiterated that the government should call them for talks to find a solution to the issue at the earliest.