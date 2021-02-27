Tamil Nadu records 481 fresh cases, 5 deaths

Chennai :

One case of the new cases was imported from the UAE. Chennai saw 180 fresh cases, with 1,786 active cases in total. Active cases in the state stand at 4,046, with the total number of cases reported standing at 8,50,577.





Chengalpettu had 49 fresh cases, while Coimbatore had 41. Thiruvallur and Thanjavur reported 37 and 22 respectively.





As many as 483 patients were discharged following treatment, bringing the total number of recoveries in the State to 8,34,043.





Around 52,700 samples were tested across 257 private and public testing laboratories, bringing the total number of samples tested so far to 1,73,76,129.