Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry to vote in single-phase, Bengal in 8 phases

Chennai :

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that West Bengal will go to polls in 8 phases and Assam in three phases while Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry will have a single-phase election.

While elections to the 140-member Kerala Assembly, the 30-member Puducherry Assembly and the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6, polling for the 140-member Assam Assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

Polling to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29.

The Model Code of Conduct will come into force immediately after the announcement of the election dates, said Arora

The CEC said that adequate central police forces will be deployed during the elections. All sensitive, critical and vulnerable polling stations have been identified and an adequate number of CAPFs will be deployed.

The ECI in its press conference said that a total of 824 assembly constituencies shall be going for polls during these elections. As many as 18.68 crore electors will cast their votes at 2.7 lakh polling stations in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The counting of votes will be held on May 2.





