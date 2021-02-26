4 workers killed, 19 injured in Sivakasi unit blast

Madurai :

Virudhunagar Collector R Kannan says four women were charred to death in the blast in Kalayarkurichi village and 19 injured. The victims have been admitted to Sivakasi Government Hospital. Among the injured, four suffered about 40 to 60 percent burns to their bodies. However, the conditions of other victims are stable. The accident happened when the workers were inside cracker manufacturing rooms.





The blast ripped through the buildings when an earthmover was utilised to clear old unused raw materials, including chemical substances. “Crackling sounds continued for a few minutes and about 17 rooms were said to be damaged,” sources said. Collector R Kannan, Superintendent of Police P Perumal, Revenue officials and Deputy Chief Controller of PESO, K Sundaresan, Sivakasi, inspected the spot and held inquiries.





Sivakasi Sub Collector C Dinesh Kumar said two persons were confirmed dead until 7.20 p.m., and 16 workers have been injured. Virudhunagar District Fire Officer, K Ganesan, said in a swift response to the call received at 4.36 pm, brigades numbering around 50 with three water tenders from Sivakasi and Vembakottai rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts.