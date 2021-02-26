467 fresh cases and five deaths recorded in State

Chennai :

The number of cases in Chennai increased slightly as 168 new cases were reported. There were 45 fresh cases in Coimbatore and 40 in Chengalpattu. Meanwhile, Kallakurichi and Perambalur did not report any cases on Thursday.





Five deaths were reported in the State (two in private and three in government hospitals). The total number of deaths in Tamil Nadu stands at 12,483.





With 471 more discharges from several hospitals across the State, the active case count is at 4,053. So far, a total of 8,33,560 people have recovered from COVID in Tamil Nadu. On Thursday, 50,740 samples and 50,583 people were tested for the infection across the State.





A total of 14,428 more people were vaccinated against COVID on Thursday, including 9,510 healthcare workers, 3,092 frontline workers, 1,593 police personnel, 140 RPF personnel and 93 election staff. A total of 4,29,169 people have been vaccinated in Tamil Nadu so far.