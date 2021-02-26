ICMR, TN to conduct state-wide TB survey

Chennai :

So far, only a few places in the State have been surveyed for the spread of tuberculosis nationally. For the first time, a study is being conducted to determine the prevalence of Tuberculosis throughout the State.





“As part of the study, there are 143 selected centres across Tamil Nadu and 800 people will be tested at each centre. They will have an X-ray sample taken to test them for tuberculosis. In case, the patient is diagnosed with tuberculosis, the State Health Department officials will follow up to provide free treatment and monitoring. This study will highlight the districts that need more efforts and intensified preventive measures against tuberculosis. The National Tuberculosis Research Center has 14 mobile X-ray vehicles for this purpose,” said Dr C Padmapriyadarsini, director, National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis-ICMR.





The Tuberculosis survey team will also conduct a rotational survey of TB patients and newly infected people diagnosed in each part of the state with 14 mobile vehicles and take preventive measures.





The Health Secretary inaugurated one of the centres for the study in Ayothya Nagar in the city on Thursday. He said people with symptoms such as cough, evening fever, weight loss, loss of appetite and bleeding with mucus for more than two weeks can be tested as part of the survey.





He also pointed out the increasing number of cases of COVID in neighbouring districts and stated that the district collectors have been directed to intensify the screening of people at the Tamil Nadu border, adding that steps are being taken to screen travellers coming from other countries as per the new guidelines of the Central government.