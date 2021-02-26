Stalin terms interim budget waste of paper in poll video

Chennai :

In an all-out assault aimed at Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami led regime, Stalin, who released a short video highlighting the ‘failures’ of the AIADMK rule, reiterated that the ruling party has taken the state backward by 50 years through its misrule. Detailing the debt scenario of the exchequer and fall in industrial growth in the state, Stalin said the CM and his Deputy have created an indelible blot on the financial history of the state and they leave behind a government which failed on all fronts.





“Instead of presenting an appalling budget, OPS could have just remained idle. At least, he could have saved paper. The 100 pages (budget) are a mere waste,” Stalin said, adding that the budget was an example of what would happen if incompetent people are given the responsibility of ruling the state.





Welcomes extension of retirement age





Later, Stalin welcomed the government’s decision to extend the retirement age of government employees to 60 years and said that though the announcement was made in view of the elections, it is a welcome move. He quickly added that the staff would not forget the anti-employee approach of the Chief Minister.