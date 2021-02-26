Will ask for double digit seats in DMK alliance, say Left parties

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters, he said that the DMK, which has commenced alliance talks with the Congress, would hold negotiations with other allies in the front gradually. “The Left parties have already contested in double digit number of seats and we will ask the same number of seats in the upcoming elections also,” said Balakrishnan.





Regarding the poll scene in the state, he said that there was no chance for VK Sasikala to join AIADMK as there were several problems between the ruling party and her. He also hit out at TTV Dhinakaran saying that he would not get even deposit if he contested from RK Nagar again as he has done nothing for the people.





He wondered why Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who raised doubts on the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, failed to present himself before the inquiry commission set up by the state. He said that the Prime Minister would visit Tamil Nadu more and more until the elections are over, but his visits would make no impact in the state.





The CPM leader said, the state government has already failed to distribute the monetary benefits to the tune of Rs 8,000 crore to the transport employees, including the retired staff and the increase in the retirement age to 60 is another blow for those youth who are waiting for employment.





Charging that the state only has instigated the protest of transport employees, he urged it to hold talks.