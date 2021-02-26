2 surrender in Musiri youth murder case

Thiruchirapalli :

M Gowtham (19), a college student from Musiri, was found dead at Nursery Thoppu near Musiri on February 17. On information, police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem. A case of suspicious death was registered and a special team headed by Musiri DSP Premanandam was formed. The special team during investigations found that Gowtham had gone missing on February 16 and his parents lodged a complaint with the police. The next day, his body was found at Nursery Thoppu near Musiri.





Even as the team was conducting investigations, M Ramki alias Ragupathy (23) from Sunnambu Kara Street and R Alagumani (38) from Sri Angalamman Koil Street in Musiri, surrendered before Musiri West VAO Anandan in the case.





Subsequently, police secured the duo and during interrogations found out that Gowtham was in the habit of teasing Alagumani’s niece. Despite warning from Alagumani, Gowtham continued to tease her. So, Alagumani along with his friend Ramki took Gowtham to a secluded place and assaulted him with a metal pipe. Gowtham sustained serious injuries in the assault and died on the spot.





Following this, police converted the case into a murder case.