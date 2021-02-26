Govt directed to report steps taken to regulate cracker units

Madurai :

The petitioner stated that a massive explosion occurred on February 12 at Achankulam village in Vembakottai taluk of Virudhunagar district caused multiple fatalities and left several workers injured. It’s learnt through various sources that negligent handling of chemicals by one of the contract labourers triggered such a serious blast in the unit, where semi-finished goods, raw material and black fuses were dumped all over.





The unit was licensed by the authority, but leased to many lessors and sub leased to multiple contractors. Since the workers were put to work illegally in open places, the explosion caused multiple fatalities. Since state agencies are not properly inspecting the cracker units to impose regulations and owing to such lethargic attitude, fire accidents have been recurring for the last 10 years now. Despite serious issues, the government authorities were not taking stringent action to check violations. Moreover, safety precautions were not made and the negligence of owners of such units cost the lives of innocent workers, he said. Citing these, the petitioner sought direction from the court seeking to appoint a commission of inquiry into the explosion occurred near Sattur and provide adequate compensation.





The Judge, after hearing, questioned the government on measures taken to regulate cracker manufacturing units and about compensation awarded to the victims. The case was adjourned for four weeks.