Bill to include linguistic minorities in panel moved

Chennai :

The Bill was introduced to amend the Tamil Nadu State Minorities Commission Act, 2010 and after enacted it will be termed as the Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission (Amendment) Act, 2021. According to the 2010 Act, the minorities commission consists of a Chairperson and nine members to be nominated by the state from amongst persons of eminence, ability and integrity.





All the nine members were from religious minorities, but now, the amendment seeks to increase the number of members from nine to 13 out of which eight will be from religious minorities and five will be from linguistic minorities. Out of them state government will also appoint one from religious minorities and one from linguistic minorities as Vice Chairpersons of the minorities commission.





Bill to amend Bharathiyar University Act





The state also tabled another Bill to amend the Bharathiyar University Act of 1981 to include two members from the management of affiliated colleges (aided and self-financing) nominated by the government, in the syndicate of the university. The announcement is based on orders from Madras High Court to provide adequate representation in the syndicate of Bharathiyar University.