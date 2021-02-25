Retirement Age For Tamil Nadu Govt Employees Increased To 60

Chennai :

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Thursday, increased the retirement age of government employees to 60.





"Retirement age for government employees was increased from 58 to 59 in May, last year. Now, the retirement age for government employees has been increased from 59 to 60", said the Chief Minister, in his announcement under section 110 of Tamil Nadu Assembly Rules.





Palaniswami also said that the order also applies for employees working in government aided educational institutions, constitutional and legal institutions, government corporations, local bodies, welfare boards, commissions, associations and all the public sector units. The order comes into force immediately as government employees retiring on May 3, this year, will be given extension for one more year.





All pass for Classes 9 to 11





Chief Minister, in another 110 announcement, also announced that all the students of Classes 9, 10 and 11 will be made all pass for the current academic year.





"Considering the pandemic situation and the demands of parents and suggestions of academicians final exams and public exams for Classes 9,10 and 11 will be cancelled for the academic year 2020-21 and all the students will be made all-pass", said Chief Minister.





He also said that the state government will release detailed guidelines for allotting marks for students.