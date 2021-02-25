TN urged to form integrated policy for urban homeless

Chennai :

In a meeting on the need for the policy, participants including Venessa Peter of IRCDUC and M Antony Stephen of MSSW urged the government to prepare the policy incorporating the specific requirements of the urban homeless, including access to adequate housing, shelters, protection of livelihood, access to identity documents and social security schemes.





A report released after the consultation also demands the government to set up a special fund exclusively for the urban homeless.





“Presently, there is no policy to address homeless persons. An integrated policy will help them,” Venessa Peter said.





The report also emphasises the need for a special cell in all the urban local bodies to facilitate the convergence of schemes and coordination between different departments to ensure access to relevant services and schemes for the urban homeless.





“The State government should reserve 25 per cent of land in every urban space for the deprived urban communities. The Tamil Nadu State Land Use Board should officially announce the land reservation policy,” the report stated.





During the meeting, a draft policy for homeless persons prepared by MSSW and IRCDUC was released. The government has been requested to include the aspects of the draft policy while preparing a government policy.





While the 2011 census estimates 16,682 homeless persons in the city and Chennai Corporation survey in 2018 identifies 9,087 homeless persons, civil society organisations estimate 75,000 to 90,000 in Chennai. Hotspots for homeless persons in the city are Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Kodambakkam, Alandur and Teynampet.





“80 to 90 per cent urban homeless persons are dalits and 87 per cent are Hindus. Also, 53 per cent in Chennai have never gone to school,” the report added.