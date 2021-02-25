Drug Control Authority adds 10 more zones for effective administration

Chennai :

The State government has restructured the zones of the department, taking the total number of zonal offices to 24.





The zonal offices will be headed by additional posts of Assistant Director of Drugs Control in each zone. This would result in the creation of 10 additional posts for each zone and an additional strength of ministerial staff members has also been allocated for their employment in each office.





The officials with the Drug Control Authority said Rs 3.82 crore has been allocated to create new office spaces.





“The addition of more zonal offices will help improve the drug control administration in the State and this will help in proper implementation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Medical Devices Rules 2017 and other drug rules and regulations. The proposal regarding the same has been submitted to the government,” said State Drug Controller K Sivabalan.





The existing 14 zones will be divided into five sections and the additional 10 others will be added to the zones after the new ones are approved and planned. The zones will undergo subdivisions and the same has already conducted in Salem, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Pudukottai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Madurai. The Drug Controller added that the new zones will become operational in about a month, after the deputation of staff members and creation of office spaces.