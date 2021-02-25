Pvt bus operators in red due to hefty toll fee, continuous rise in fuel prices

Vellore :

Sources said that while rules framed in 1997 allowed vehicles to make multiple trips for a one-time payment of one-and-a-half times of the toll charge, rules laid down in 2008 restricted it to two trips per day.





Similarly, monthly passes, which charged 30 times a single fare in 1997, now allowed only two trips with operators being forced to pay six times more for additional trips. When the operators met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and urged to reduce the rates, they were asked to raise the transportation charges to meet the increase in costs.





The most profitable routes from Vellore are those to Tiruvannamalai (83 km), Tirupattur (85 km) and Arakkonam (72 km). “However, due coronavirus infection threat and restrictions, passengers refused to sit close which resulted in fall in collection per trip,” said Maninathan, a private bus operator.





Elaborating, he said a bus has to cover a minimum of 400 km per day at the pre-diesel hike period rate of Rs 30 per km, if an operator has to earn profit. Out of the Rs 12,000 earned, Rs 1,200 and Rs 900 would have to be paid as daily batta for the driver and conductor. Over and above this, we have to shell out a substantial sum every month to pay the fee at toll plazas which also add to running costs. “Any amount over and above this would only be construed as profit,” Maninathan said and added “after the recent hike in diesel prices, bus operators are now forced to pay out of their pocket to meet the fuel bills.”





“The only solution to our problem is that we must earn at the rate of Rs 40 per km for a 400 km trip, which will work out to Rs 16,000,” he added.