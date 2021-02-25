Woman succumbs, cracker unit blast toll at 22

Madurai :

Jaya (50) of Nadusurangudi, succumbed to burns on Wednesday after being admitted to a private hospital in Sattur. She was critically injured with over 40 per cent burns in the wake of the explosion, sources said.





Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives K Sundaresan, Sivakasi, said based on reports of preliminary investigation, license of the cracker unit has been suspended and once the final report is out, it would be decided whether to cancel the license of the unit. On samples lifted from the unit, in which around 60 per cent of the buildings were destroyed, were tested in a lab proved that banned substances such as red lead, which could be availed at cheap price and used for making crackling sound, were not used in the cracker unit, Sundaresan said.





Police have so far arrested five persons, including Santhanamari of Samithevanpatti village, the proprietor of the cracker unit. The police are still on the hunt to nab two more persons in connection with the incident, sources said.