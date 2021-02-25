Kovai firm busy customising campaign vans

Coimbatore :

Already, most of the top political leaders have got their vehicles customised into ‘swanky mini houses.’ Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK leader MK Stalin and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran have hit the roads long back to campaign in the refurbished tempo travellers modeled at Koyas and Sons. “Except Dhinakaran, all other leaders have just overhauled their campaign vehicles remodeled for the Parliamentary polls. Orders for more custom built vehicles may come once the candidates are decided by the parties for the Assembly polls,” said PV Mohammed Riaz, managing partner of Koyas and Sons.





The campaign vehicles of party leaders are usually modified with hydraulic platforms, sunroofs, LED lights, in-built toilet and facilities to provide a smooth ride. “Before every poll, the campaign vehicles of former Chief Ministers M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa used to make its way to the refurbishing firm. But, for this Assembly polls, the vehicles of both the stalwarts were given a miss,” he added.





Except for some alterations, the nature of the facility tends to remain the same for these caravans. “Earlier, politicians used to watch television on the move and hence their vehicles were fitted with a dish antenna connection. But, nowadays many would like to forgo this facility as they get to watch news and developments from the mobile phone itself,” Riaz said.





Having been into this business for over 50 years, the firm has been a preferred destination for not just politicians from Tamil Nadu, but for those from neighbouring states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh too. “We ensure maximum comfort while remodeling as the politician had to spend an entire day campaigning from the vehicle. The appreciation from leaders is the greatest recognition for our work,” Riaz said.