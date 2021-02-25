Class 10, 12 boards: Students’ enrolment to be complete today

Chennai :

Though the School Education Department is yet to announce the timetable, officials confirmed that private candidates will be allowed to appear for exams along with the general category.





More than nine lakh Class 10 and eight lakh Class 12 students are expected to appear for the exams, which are expected to be held in April.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that the student enrollment process has already begun and it will end on Thursday. “Details of the students have been uploaded in the Education Management Information System (EMIS), an online platform connecting schools and government,” he added.





“Exam fees will also be collected once the registration process is over,” he said, adding that the decision to whether conduct the exams in their respective schools itself will be taken soon.





Stating that authorities were in the process of setting question papers based on the truncated syllabus, the official said, “Hall tickets will be generated once the exam fees were paid and this process will be completed during the first week of March itself.”





Pointing out that the schools were also instructed to complete the portions by the first week of April, he said, “revision tests may not be conducted due to time constraints. However, it is up to the schools to take a decision on conducting revision tests before annual exams, provided the syllabus is covered.”