Every State-run university to soon get smart classrooms with audio teaching podium

Chennai :

Each classroom will be equipped with a short-throw projector, interactive smartboard, wall mounting screen and audio teaching podium.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department said only deemed universities and other private institutions have smart classrooms now. “The department decided to set up smart classes in all government institutions to help engage students better,” he added.





Pointing out that procurement of equipment for smart classes has already been initiated, the official said experts will be engaged to train teaching staff.





Explaining the features of the smart classrooms, he said, “the proposed smart boards will have diagrams and visuals pre-installed. The board will be touch screen and it will respond to fingers and also pens.”





The official said the audio smart podium is an integrated resolution to provide interactive lectures and speeches to students. He said the smart classrooms will take it one step forward and promote more interaction between faculties and students. It will not only make teaching more interesting but also connect all the departments for resource sharing.





“These classrooms will also be live so that absent students could catch up online from home,” he said, adding, “the classrooms will also be upgraded according to the latest and emerging technologies.”





The official said the universities will also ensure that each student has access to laptops and internet connection so that purpose of the smart classrooms will be fully served.