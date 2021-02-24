On Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary Sasikala calls for unity of Amma followers

Chennai :

In an interesting political development, ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala who paid floral tributes to the portrait of her friend Jayalalithaa at her relative's place in T Nagar urged for the party unity and said that the followers of Amma (Jayalalithaa) should stay united and fight the upcoming assembly elections together.





"The followers of Amma should ensure that the rule of Amma is there for the welfare of the state. I will soon meet the cadres and the public and I thank all the well wishers for their greetings during my corona recovery period," Sasikala told reporters. AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran and AMMK office bearers were among those present on the occasion.





Earlier in the day, Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and AIADMK party coordinator O Panneerselvam inaugurated welfare schemes at the AIADMK headquarters here at Royapettah. The AIADMK leaders launched free Anna Dhanamam schemes and began the party nomination works by distributing application forms for the aspiring MLA candidates.





The AIADMK co-ordinators and joint co-ordinators also released a party election campaign CD that campaigns about the successful schemes launched by the CM Palaniswami government. Health minister C Vijayabhaskar launched a free medical camp for the party workers and the general public, where blood pressure, oxygen levels and diabetes screening were conducted. OPS and EPS also cut a 72-kilo cake at the party office and distributed sweets to public.





In another unexpected twist, Naaam Thamizhar Katchi founder Seeman also called on ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala. Earlier in the day veteran film directors Bharathiraja and Ameer called on Sasikala.