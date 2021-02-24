Sarathkumar, Radhikaa, Bharathiraja, Ameer pay respect to J Jayalalithaa at Sasikala’s residence

Chennai :

Veteran actors and directors from the Kollywood industry including Sarathkumar, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Bharathiraja and Ameer took part in the memorial organised by VK Sasikala at her residence on the 73rd birth anniversary of Tamil Nadu’s late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.





Sasikala returned to Tamil Nadu on February 9 after spending four years in Parapanna Agrahara prison, Bengaluru.





Talking with the press after taking part in the memorial, Sarathkumar said that he visited Sasikala’s place to pay his respect to Jayalalithaa and to enquire about Sasikala’s health as she recently recovered from COVID 19.





Meanwhile, Sasikala addressed the press after paying tribute, where she called for a merger with AIADMK ahead of the assembly polls.









See the photos here: