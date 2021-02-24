For Jaya’s anniv, AIADMK launches ‘I am safe’ campaign

Chennai :

Voices of women, north Indians and the rural public are compiled as part of the campaign to counter the DMK’s high profile digital campaign. Videos of young women cyclists, working women and traders sharing their experience on safety and security in TN are compiled and released.





“Earlier this month, the IT wing initiated a campaign “Ammavin Nallatchi Thodara” to highlight the achievements and good governance of Edappadi K Palaniswami government in the run-up to the election and it is turning out to be a success,” said AIADMK IT wing secretary Aspire Swaminathan.





Under the campaign “Ammavin Nallatchi Thodara,” AIADMK planned to create 150 WhatsApp groups per constituency before Amma’s birthday on February 24, 2021. The groups will apprise the people of the developmental work in their area and enable them to give their valuable inputs and feedback and we are almost nearing our target, Swaminathan said.





People of Tamil Nadu are encouraged to join this campaign and become a part of the success story of the state. They can join their constituency’s WhatsApp group by texting “AMMA’ to 8300234234, he added.





“AIADMK is one of the first political parties to establish an IT wing and utilise technology to reach out to its voters and we will give the DMK a tough fight. The memes related to DMK leaders’ faux pas are an instant hit and they provide us regular content keeping us busy,” said an AIADMK IT wing functionary.





The technology medium will also help in creating awareness and enable everyone to learn about the accomplishments of the AIADMK and we are focussing on the non-political public voices who openly support the government on law and order issues.





The campaign will propagate the party’s vision by integrating technology with the concerns of voters, innovative ideas of the cadre and support of the party leadership and 2021 will see a hyper digital campaign, AIADMK sources said.