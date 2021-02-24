Narrow escape for Nilgiris woman motorist from jumbo

Coimbatore :

The woman, whose identity is yet to be known, riding a two-wheeler down the Sigur river bridge, was caught unaware when a wild elephant came her way.





She was following a car to move along the road, but unexpectedly met with the threat from the pachyderm. Sensing danger, the woman swiftly abandoned her vehicle and took to her heels to safety. The furious elephant however began to attack her two-wheeler. The woman was fortunate enough to have made her escape; else the elephant might have killed her too.





On that day, the road stretch in Masinagudi had a huge vehicle turnout due to festivals in local temples. LCS Srikanth, Deputy Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) confirmed that the incident on the busy stretch had indeed happened a few days ago on Saturday.





“The woman managed to escape without injuries. Warning boards have been placed along the stretch to sensitize the people on wild animal movement. However, people tend to risk their lives by ignoring such cautions,” he added.