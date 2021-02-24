Lockdown-hit sweet stall owner turns thief, held

Thiruchirapalli :

Sources said that following complaints of several theft incidents in Thanjavur district, SP Deshmukh Shekar Sanjay formed a special team to investigate and arrest the culprits.





The special team, which was conducting a probe at Keezha Vasal in Thanjavur intercepted an auto and inquired the driver, identified as J Suresh Chelladurai (38) from Sathankulam in Thoothukudi district. He was held on suspicion as Suresh gave contradictory replies. The team took him to the police station and conducted a detailed inquiry.





During interrogation, the cops found out that the man along with his wife moved to Ammapettai in Thanjavur district a few years back and was running a sweet stall at Ariyalur Bazaar. Due to the lockdown enforced as part of coronavirus pandemic restrictions, Suresh faced severe loss in his business. Later, he joined as a coolie in a welding workshop, but that income was not enough to run his family. So, he started lifting vehicles and then stole commodities from PDS outlets in North Veedhi, Kokkeri, Maroor and planned to resume his sweet shop.





Following his confession, the Thanjavur East police registered a case against Suresh Chelladurai and arrested him. The police also seized a load auto, gas cylinder and other tools used for lifting vehicles.