Madurai airport ranks 2nd in country on customer satisfaction index

Madurai :

According to customer satisfaction survey round-II from July to December 2020, Madurai airport is one among 12 airports in India that handled over 10 lakh passengers a year. The customer satisfaction index of airports showed scores 4.80 for Madurai airport witnessing a slight downtick behind Udaipur airport at 4.84, sources said.





S Senthil Valavan, Director, Madurai Airport, on Tuesday said the overall ranking of the airport has improved from fourth position in 2019 to second in the survey last year. The ranking was done based on various parameters of passenger friendly services and facilities. The parameters include overall satisfaction of leisure and business passengers with, ground transportation, value for money of parking facility, availability of baggage, trolleys, waiting time in check-in queue, efficiency and courtesy of check-in staff, security staff, thoroughness of security inspection, feeling of being safe and secure, ease of finding your way through airport, flight information screens, ease of making connections with other flights, courtesy of airport staff, restaurant facility, availability of bank, ATM and money changers, business and executive lounges, internet access, comfort of waiting, ambience and cleanliness, speed of baggage delivery and Customs.