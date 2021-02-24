State reports 442 fresh COVID cases and six deaths, 15,332 more vaccinated in one day

Chennai :

In Chennai, 148 new cases were reported, while Coimbatore had 42 and Chengalpattu, 33.





Six more deaths were reported in the State (three each in private and government hospitals). The death toll has touched 12,472.





After 453 more patients were discharged on Tuesday, the number of active cases stood at 4,074. So far, 8,32,620 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the State.





The total number of people who received vaccine shots crossed the four lakh mark on Tuesday. It stands at 4,00,698 now. The doses are also been given to Railway Police Force personnel and election staff. On Tuesday, 15,332 people were vaccinated. As many as 11,249 healthcare workers, 2,242 frontline workers, 1,793 police personnel, 41 RPF staff and seven election staff received the shots on Tuesday.