People with disabilities resume indefinite strike

Chennai :

After raising the demands with the State Social Welfare Department, the State committee of the association of PwDs has resumed the protest as their demands were not met.





The State committee of the association of PwDs had discussed the demands stating that they are eligible for five per cent reservation in the private sector and four per cent in the government sector. The State has a backlog of jobs in the government and public sector.





The members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers had put the protest on hold on February 10 demanding an assurance to the demands in a week. State Social Welfare Department officials say the orders from the government need time to process and cannot be decided in the stipulated time.





S Namburajan, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC), said we will continue the indefinite strike until our demands are met. Even the apex court had ordered the implementation of the reservation.





Social Welfare Department secretary S Madhumati said they were considering the demands, however, it will take some time.