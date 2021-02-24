College students unveil satellite to be launched by ISRO next week

Chennai :

Over the last three years, a team of 12 students from the college have been working on the 460-gram PICO satellite, called SRI SHAKTHI SAT, which will be launched onboard PSLV C-51 on February 28. Professors from the college and ISRO scientists worked closely with them in developing the satellite.





“Our professors and ISRO scientists were available at any time of the day to respond to questions. The launcher that we had built was not up to standard, so ISRO gifted us a launcher. We are very thankful for their support,” said Ashwin Reddy, a team member.





The team hopes that the satellite would provide information through the Internet of Things (IoT). It was created in association with the space research centre, SERBIA, which provided technical assistance. The students have also registered with and are working along Satelite Networked Open Ground Station (SatNOGS) in providing assistance to the satellite’s working.





“We went to Israel to learn more on satellite development. It was an eye-opening experience, as even school children there have made satellites. We want other college students and even school students, to see our achievement and realise that they too can create satellites. Our dream is to have 75 satellites sent into space by students on India’s 75th Independence Year, in 2022,” said Reddy.