16 girls bag awards in DVAC’s first-ever‘Vigilant India, Prosperous India’ contest

Chennai :

In October last year, DVAC had invited entries for the competitions from TN students. The theme was ‘Vigilant India, Prosperous India.’





The DVAC, on Monday, said it had announced the winners and presented the awards to the winners through its district units. Approximately 6,500 students had participated in competition.





School-level winners of the essay competition were S Rajashri of Shri Jagadeswara Mat Hr Sec School, Pudukottai; S Jeyasree of Gov Higher Secondary School, Palamedu; S Vedhavalli of Thirukudubam Girls Higher Secondary School, Arappalayam; N Hemasri of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Othakkadai; S Nivetha of Government Higher Secondary School, Irumedu; S Shahana Begum of NLC Girls Higher Secondary School, Neyveli; and P Gopika of St Mary’s Girls Higher Secondary School, the Nilgiris. L Lourdu Insha of Pudukottai, Peer Rifaya of Tirunelveli and R Gayatri of Vellore were college-level winners.





In the poster competition, K Pragathi of RSK Higher Secondary School, Tiruchy; S Prashitha of Chinmaya Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Rasipuram; and P Nidhisha of RSK higher secondary school, Tiruchy, won school-level prizes. T Brindhasree of Perambalur, A Abhinaya of Erode and B Lavanya from Chennai were winners at the college-level.





Certificates and shields signed by the Director of Anti-Corruption were presented to the winners through the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, in the presence of the district education officers in the respective districts. The students who won the first three places in the competition were also given cash prizes.