Interim budget highlights: Rs 144 crore allocated for Amma mini clinics

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu's Minister of Finance O Panneerselvam is presenting his 11th Budget.





Here are the highlights:





- Rs. 6448 crore allocated by the Tamil Nadu govt for Chennai-Kanyakumari industrial route project.





- Rs. 3140 crore allocated by the Tamil Nadu govt for development projects of Greater Chennai Corporation





- Tamil Nadu govt allocates Rs. 200 crore in the interim budget for the state's Skill Development Corporation.





- Rs 144 crore allocated for Amma mini clinics scheme by the Tamil Nadu government in the interim budget for the year 2021-22.





- Tamil Nadu govt allocates an additional Rs 100 crore for modernising the state's Police force.





- Under Tamil Nadu govt's marriage assistance scheme, Rs 4371 crore has been distributed among beneficiaries, Rs 1791 crore worth gold has been distributed to 12.5 lakh people in the last 10 years under TN govt's marriage financing scheme, says O Panneerselvam





- Tamil Nadu govt introduces special schemes for disabled people and has allocated Rs. 1700 crore towards those schemes. These schemes will provide them access to various facilities.





- Rs. 1932 crore allocated towards the Adi Dravidar department in the interim budget.





- Relief amount for paddy loss due to natural disasters has been increased by the Tamil Nadu govt from Rs. 13,000 per hectare to Rs. 20,000 per hectare.





- Rs. 11,982 crore allocated for Tamil Nadu's agriculture sector in the interim budget presented by DY CM O Panneerselvam.





- Rs 3,700 crore allocated under PM Housing scheme by the Tamil Nadu govt. The highways sector of the state has been allocated Rs 18.75 crore in the interim budget.





- Tamil Nadu to procure electric buses for Rs.1,580 crore.





- Rs. 6,683 crore allocated for the Metro Rail project in Coimbatore.





- Rs 5,478 crore allocated for higher education in Tamil Nadu's interim budget.





- Rs 580 crore allocated for the state's Fisheries Department.





- Rs. 9567 crore has been allocated towards Tamil Nadu Police Department.





- While the state waived crop loans worth Rs 12,110 cr, the govt allots only Rs 5,000 cr in the interim budget for the loan waiver.





This will be the second session of the year following the one which commenced with the address of Governor Banwarilal Purohit on February 2 and ended on February 5.





According to sources, the debt of the State government is likely to be shown at Rs 5 lakh crore and with the huge fiscal deficit in revenue generation, taxes are likely to be increased.





“However, owing to Assembly elections, the tax increase could be announced later in the full Budget session, which will be presented by the next government,” a revenue official said. During the session, the government will unveil portraits of legendary freedom fighters and politicians, in the Secretariat.