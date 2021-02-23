TN ups vigil at border as cases rise in Kerala

Chennai :

The State Health Department continues to aggressively test for the virus and is involved in tracing the contacts, as it is determined to further bring down the cases, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said. Expressing concern over non-compliance by people, including those who gather for political rallies, he appealed to the people not to lower the guard as five states in India have recorded an increase in cases. Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, apart from Kerala have recorded a surge in daily new cases of COVID-19.





“Tamil Nadu has a low positivity rate of 0.9 per cent per 100 persons and a majority of those who get admitted early with symptoms are treated and discharged. “I appeal to the people not to delay if they have Coronavirus symptoms but undergo test and treatment accordingly. Late arrival invariably leads to problems,” he told reporters.