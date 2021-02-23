449 fresh cases and 6 deaths reported

Chennai :

In Chennai, there were 151 new cases, while 40 were recorded in Coimbatore and 34 in Chengalpattu. Kallakurichi did not report any cases.





As many as six more deaths were reported across the State (two in government and four in private hospitals). The total number of deaths stands at 12,466.





A total of 461 more patients were discharged from several hospitals across the State on Monday. As many as 8,32,167 people have recovered from COVID-19 and the active cases stand at 4,091. A total of 50,202 samples and 50,048 people were tested in Tamil Nadu.





On Monday, 14,754 people were vaccinated (10,775 healthcare workers, 2,350 frontline workers and 1,629 police personnel). So far, 3,85,366 people have been vaccinated. Of the total, 3,49,472 have received the first dose and 35,894 received the second.