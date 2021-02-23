Severed head of Muthupet councillor falls from gang’s car, probe under way

Thiruchirapalli :

Around 7.30 am when Rajesh was passing via Alankadu, a 10-member gang attacked him. Though Rajesh managed to escape on his bike, the gang chased and assaulted him again near a coir factory. Injured Rajesh ran into a farm where the gang hacked him indiscriminately. The gang then severed his head, packed it in a cloth and carried it in their car. When the gang members reached the main road, the head fell from the car. On information from passers-by, a police team collected the head and the body from the spot and sent them to the Thiruthuraipoondi GH. The police also reportedly seized a revolver at the incident spot.





Man killed by brother of lover





Meanwhile, a 23-year-old youth, who went to see his lover at her house, died after being assaulted by her brother in the district. M Nallaiah, a resident from Balan Nagar in Pudukkottai and an employee of a bakery in Coimbatore, was in love with a girl from the same area and he used to visit his lover whenever he came to his hometown. On Sunday, when Nallaiah came to see his lover, her brother Prabhu (28) assaulted Nalliah with a log. Prabhu then called Nallaiah’s mother Kamatchi and asked her to take him away. On reaching home, Kamatchi reportedly applied medicine on her son, but he fell down unconscious. A 108 ambulance crew after checking declared Nallaiah dead. Based on Kamatchi’s complaint, Thirugokarnam police arrested Prabhu.