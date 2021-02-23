DMK expels resigned Thattanchavadi MLA

Chennai :

Lauding the courage exhibited in saving democracy by V Narayanasamy, who quit after his government lost majority, following the resignation of another MLA on Monday, Stalin said. “They (BJP) can play dirty tricks in the Assembly by abusing power. People’s forum will not be a mute spectator. Hence, DMK-Congress alliance will go to the people’s forum against this murder of democracy.”





Meanwhile, the DMK suspended former Thattanchavadi MLA K Venkatesan from the primary membership for violating party discipline. Venkatesan was one of the MLAs who had resigned, which contributed to the fall of Narayanasamy govt.