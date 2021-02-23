AIADMK, AMMK gear up for Jaya’s birth anniv

Chennai :

All eyes are now on ousted AIADMK leader and aide of Jayalalithaa - VK Sasikala, who has completed her COVID-19 quarantine period.





In a new initiative, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam urged the party cadre and followers of Amma to light lamps on Wednesday at 6 pm in their residence. “After lighting the lamp pray for Amma and take a pledge to safeguard the party and vow to defeat the anti-AIADMK forces,” read the joint letter issued by the AIADMK leaders OPS and EPS. The traitors and our enemies have started their work and in two months the elections are approaching and we should rise to the occasion through hard work and determined to continue the rule of Amma, the letter added.





The appeal assumes importance in the light of ousted AIADMK leader Sasikala now out of jail. A section of AMMK workers believe that Sasikala will do a political event marking the celebration of the AIADMK leader’s birthday.





AMMK headquarters on Monday invited the party seniors to throng the party headquarters on Wednesday as the party general secretary TTV Dhinakaran will pay floral tributes to Jayalalithaa’s portrait. The AMMK had also arranged for a public meeting at Tambaram as part of the Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary celebrations.





Meanwhile, Corporation and Public Works Department authorities decked up Jayalalithaa’s memorial on the Marina as the rank and file of AIADMK are expected to throng the memorial.